This Morning viewers left baffled as Ruth Langsford presents solo without Eamonn Holmes He turned up eventually!

This Morning viewers were left a little baffled on Friday morning as they watched Ruth Langsford present the first part alone. The presenter revealed her co-host and husband Eamonn Holmes was absent due to a "terrible accident". She explained: "Good morning. Welcome to your Friday This Morning with me, Ruth Langsford, and it's normally with my husband Eamonn Holmes. But, there's a terrible accident that’s happened in London today and there's complete traffic gridlock." The added: "So, he's nearly here, he's on his way, he's fine. So, I'll start this on my own."

Twitter users quickly rushed to post on their social media, with one saying: "@thismorning so confused thought eamonn holmes and Ruth Langsford. Are married, why come to work in separate cars." Another added: "So Eamonn & Ruth don't travel to This Morning together." A third post read: "Err, why aren't Ruth and Eamonn travelling to work together?" It's since been revealed that Ruth appeared on shopping channel QVC on Thursday evening and decided to stay in a London-based hotel, while her husband travelled up from their family home in Surrey.

Over 20 minutes later, Eamonn finally arrived to the studio and told viewers: "As if by magic, I am here after a huge accident It brought the centre of London to a standstill." Ahead of magician David Blaine's interview on the ITV daytime show, Eamonn joked: "Are you telling me it's a coincidence? I haven't seen this man in years and this happens. Are you to blame?" To which the celebrity illusionist replied: "I needed a bit of time."

