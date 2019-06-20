Strictly Come Dancing star pulls out of tour - find out who Oh nooooooooo!

Shortly after Strictly Come Dancing announced their plans to bring back the professionals tour, one of the show's stars has confirmed he will not be taking part. Fans will be sad to hear AJ Pritchard won't be back for the nationwide extravaganza. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the professional dancer revealed: "Thank You for all the messages asking if I am doing the Strictly Professional Tour in May 2020 - I won't be on this tour next year."

AJ Pritchard will not return to the Strictly professionals tour in 2020

"I wish everyone great success in their tours and I will be announcing my AJ Live March 2020 dates imminently! ... #ajlive2020," he added. Fans quickly rushed to post messages of support, revealing that they hope to see him on his own tour. "Cannot wait to come and see you this year after not being able to support you last year," said one follower, while another remarked: "Love this and can’t wait to support you on your tour." A third post read: "Thanks for letting us know. Looking forward to your tour next year."

On Tuesday, tour organisers announced that some of our favourite pro dancers will return to the dancefloor next year with 34 dates. But fans have to plan quickly as tickets go on sale from Friday at 10am. The tour will begin in Salford on 7 May 2020 and will finish up in Edinburgh on 4 June 2020. Following the end of the series in December, some of the show's professional dancers will swap the small screen for the intimate stage, giving fans another chance to show off what they do best in style. The full line-up will no doubt be announced soon as the upcoming series is set to return this autumn.

