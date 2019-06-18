Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah erases memories of Gary from her life Coronation Street is having a busy week!

Coronation Street is having a busy week! As Chesney catches Gemma attempting to sell their quadruplet story to the papers, Sarah decides to erase memories of Gary from her life. Unsurprisingly, plenty of other things go down too! Find out everything you need to know here…

Monday 24 June part one

Having found out from Bethany about Rick’s visit, Craig says the police will look into it. Meanwhile, Robert apologises for missing the meeting and reveals his plan to throw a surprise wedding. Billy loves the idea and assures Robert his secret is safe with him. Making out that he’s got another appointment at the travel agent’s, Robert heads out leaving Michelle to hold the fort. Robert calls at Vicky’s house. Vicky asks him if he and Michelle are back together and if that’s why he’s sneaking about.

Geoff persuades a reluctant Yasmeen to take the night off as he plans to have Sally and Tim round for dinner. When Yasmeen reveals she’s going to the wine tasting with Cathy but will be back in time for dinner, Geoff struggles to hide his annoyance. Elsewhere, when Tracy finds Steve at a loose end in the cab office, she orders him to help Mary out in the flower shop. Chesney accompanies Gemma to her 12 week scan. When a lady nearby realises they’re expecting quads, she suggests they could sell their story to the press. Gemma’s thrilled at the idea whilst Chesney’s appalled.

Monday 24 June part two

Craig does some digging and reveals it would seem Rick has gone abroad. Adam’s curious but could he get in the crossfire. Meanwhile, Robert assures Vicky that he and Michelle are history but she mustn’t find out about the baby as it would stir up terrible memories of losing her own baby. Vicky’s sympathetic. Robert finally returns to the bistro, making out he was held up by an accident on the M60. Michelle buys his story while Ryan is deeply suspicious.

With the wine tasting in full swing, Cathy and Yasmeen lose track of time. As they knock back glass after glass, Yasmeen fails to spot the series of irritable texts from Geoff. When she arrives back late for the dinner party she fails not notice how annoyed Geoff is. Geoff makes light of her poor time-keeping but it’s clear he’s very annoyed. With Sally gone, Geoff tears a strip off Yasmeen and heads to the spare room.

Elsewhere, in order to avoid dinner at No.6, Tim agrees to help Steve build Amy’s flatpack Wardrobe. As Steve and Tim put the final touches to the wardrobe, it dawns on them they’ve built it in the living room. The sonographer confirms that all four babies are doing well. Gemma and Chesney smile at each other with relief.

Wednesday 26 June part one

News reaches that Rick’s car has been found on a street and police are checking CCTV. Meanwhile Adam quizzes Sarah about how she really got the bruise on her arm the other week. Will Sarah admit what Gary did? Meanwhile, Yasmeen is apologetic with Geoff over her hangover but he makes her feel worse by saying she had promised to go on a walk with him. At Speed Daal Geoff pours water on Ryan’s mixing desk and lets Yasmeen think she did it. As Yasmeen leave with the takings she is dragged screaming into an alleyway.

Robert assures Michelle that a secret wedding is the ultimate show of romance. Ryan calls in the bistro and clocks Robert making a furtive phone call. When Ryan quizzes Robert suggesting he’s hiding something, Michelle wants to know what’s going on.

Amy gives Steve a grooming kit for his birthday. When Tracy fails to give him a present and hurries off to work, Steve reckons she must be planning him a surprise and reckons when Tim says he can’t join him for a drink he is in on the surprise. What has Tracy got planned? Elsewhere, Gemma secretly calls ‘Hiya!’ magazine and arranges to meet up with a reporter.

Wednesday 26 June part two

Despite Sarah’s pleas for calm, Adam is convinced Gary assaulted her. Sarah is furious and says she can fight her own battles. Is this the end for Sarah and Adam? Meanwhile, Tracy rushes to Yasmeen’s aid and helps her back to No.6. Yasmeen’s clearly shaken. Geoff returns home and is horrified to discover that Yasmeen’s been mugged. Confirming that she’s called the police, Tracy leaves them to it. Yasmeen wants to return to work but determined to play protector Geoff is annoyed. As Yasmeen heads home from work, she’s unnerved to realise there’s someone following her and tells Geoff she wishes she’d listened to him and allowed him to escort her home.

Michelle wrongly assumes that Robert was on the phone making secret wedding plans and leaps to his defence and insists Ryan should apologise. Elsewhere, Gemma apologises to Chesney for trying to sell their story to the press and promises she’ll never try and pull a stunt like that again. As a morose Steve moans about his lot in life to Tim, Michael reckons they’re overlooking a golden business opportunity and that if they buy a carriage and hook it up to Tiny, they could make a fortune doing tours. Steve returns home and is touched to find Tracy has prepared him a special birthday tea. When he opens his unicorn birthday card, it gives him an idea.

Friday 28 June part one

A teenage girl arrives looking for Rick, who is she? Meanwhile, Geoff undermines Alya’s efforts to get Yasmeen to go to work, insisting she should stay at home with him looking after her. Yasmeen proudly calls him her protector. Sally and Tim call to check on Yasmeen and invite her out to the Rovers. Geoff’s pleased when Yasmeen declines their invitation. Feeling cooped up doing jigsaws at No.6, Yasmeen decides to go out for some fresh air. Quickly acting hurt, Geoff effortlessly talks her out of leaving.

David dismisses Shona’s fears about him going to prison, but is saddened that she does not share his confidence. Maria advises David to do something to convince Shona that everything is going to be okay. Elsewhere, in the barber’s, Maria feels a hundred years old when David and Sean criticise her dated music tastes while Gail fondly remarks that she and Maria are like twins. Maria returns to the flat to find Bethany preparing for a night out with Emma. Feeling old and unwanted, a miserable Maria takes Liam shopping for their tea. After researching online, Steve tells Tim they can dress Tiny as a unicorn and hire him out for children’s parties. Despite Steve insisting the idea’s a goldmine, Tim rejects it outright. Gail suggests a girly spa night to Maria. In the absence of a better offer, Maria agrees.

Friday 28 June part two

Geoff is disappointed when a newly confident Yasmeen tells him her mugger has been arrested. He is embarrassed when Craig shows him up at a self defence class. Geoff smarts as Yasmeen and the others share a laugh at his expense. Alya brings Ryan and his two DJ mates back to No.6 after a night out. With Geoff asleep in bed, Yasmeen gamely joins the party. Geoff’s annoyed to find Yasmeen enjoying a drink and a laugh with Alya, Ryan and co. As he leads her back up to bed, Ryan and his mates decide to head home. Alya falls asleep on the sofa at No.6, oblivious as a gloved hand opens a drawer to remove a box of precious jewellery and treasured photographs.

Audrey and Gail join Maria at the salon flat for their girls’ night in. Sick of hearing about Nick and David, Maria bans all talk of anything Platt-related. As Audrey and Gail submerge their tootsies in foot spas, Maria’s bored out of her mind by the meandering conversation. Meanwhile, David and Shona inform Gail they have booked their wedding. But their spirits are dampened when Gail cautions that David may be behind bars by then. Steve buys card, glitter and glue from the Kabin to make a prototype unicorn horn.