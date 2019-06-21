Emma Willis pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Isabelle on milestone birthday - look how grown-up she is! Happy Birthday Isabelle!

Emma Willis has paid a lovely tribute to her eldest daughter, Isabelle, in honour of her 10th birthday. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Voice UK judge shared a rare snap of her little girl, who now looks so grown-up! "In the blink of an eye, she's ten... a beautiful soul with incredible wit and humour. Happy birthday Wizz, may you always shine so bright," the proud mother wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans immediately rushed to post comments, with Fearne Cotton writing: "Happy birthday angel girl." Another follower remarked: "Omg she looks so tall!!!! Happy birthday to gorgeous Wiz." A third post read: "10??? Where did that time go??? Happy Birthday Wizz!!!" A fourth fan said: "Hope she's had a brilliant birthday @emmawillisofficial she must get her tallness from her daddy @mattjwillis."

MORE: Emma Willis and husband Matt kiss is rare snap

Emma and Matt are also parents to three-year-old daughter Trixie and seven-year-old Ace. In 2017, the former Big Brother host opened up about juggling parenting with her busy schedule and finding time to spend with her husband. "It's nice to have a day off from your children every now and then," she told HELLO!. "To have that one day out a week is good. Sometimes if you can have at least a five minute soak in the bath - that makes all the difference."

MORE: Inside Emma and Matt Willis' gorgeous Hertfordshire home

The TV star added: "It is important to make sure you make time for each other as otherwise you get buried in other stuff like, cooking, cleaning, washing and the kids and you stop and say, 'Have we actually had a full conversation with each other today or was it just, can you get the stuff out of the tumble dryer?'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.