The One Show hosts forced to apologise following on-air blunder Oops!

The One Show hosts Angela Scanlon and Amol Rajan were forced to apologise to viewers during Friday evening's show, after guest Richard Dreyfuss used a curseword during the live airing. The actor accidentally swore while telling a story about his new film Astronaut, saying: "Steven Spielberg said later that, had he been married with kids, he would not have had the ending that we had - and I say to that, 'bull****'."

Fellow guest Will Young shared a snap from the sofa

Alhough he tried to continue his anecdote, Angela responded: "Okie dokes. Sorry about that," after which Amol explained to the star: "We’re not actually allowed to use that language at this time so we have got to apologise for that." Richard later joked: "Oh I’m terribly sorry. I'm more sorry than they are because I get to go home, they’re going to get fired!"

Fans took to social media to discuss the moment, with one writing on Twitter: "Oh dear… The One Show you should warn your guests about not swearing!" while another joked: "Richard Dreyfuss on The One Show has to be the best bit of TV I've seen in ages!"

Viewers were also moved to see fellow guest Will Young open up about his mental health and anxiety, also admitting to Richard that he was one of the first people he ever remembered opening up publicly about depression. He later tweeted: "Thank you for having me @BBCTheOneShow @angelascanlon @amolrajan and lovely to chat to you @RichardDreyfuss!! Hope you all enjoyed my performance!"

