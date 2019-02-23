Joe Sugg talks Dianne Buswell engagement buzz during The One Show See what she said

Strictly star Joe Sugg made his presenting debut on The One Show on Friday night, and even deftly dealt with a suggestion of his future engagement to Dianne Buswell during the episode. Guest Matthew Morrison explained the romantic story behind his own engagement, and after hearing the star-studded tale - which involved Elton John making the announcement and a serenading song from Chris Martin - Alex said: "You and Dianne now, you need to go. You need to aim for Coldplay," with Matthew adding: "No pressure." Joe simply joked: "Set the bar there!"

Joe, who seems to be making the move into television presenting, also posted on his Instagram Story to reveal how nervous he was to front the show. "What an experience! Anything live is always quite nerve wracking but that's all part of the fun and @alexjonesthompson is such a pro and made me feel so at ease," he said.

Fans took to social media to send Joe their support after the show aired, with one writing: "JOE!! You were SO good! You keep making us so so proud of you," and another adding: "So proud of everything you’ve achieved so far and it’s only the second month of 2019! Congrats joe, you’re a natural presenter."

Alex later reflected on her first experience of presenting the show with her new stand-in presenter. Posting on her Instagram page, she wrote: "And it’s Friday!!!! Thanks @joe_sugg for keeping me company on the sofa tonight and to @_matthew.morrison_ for being a charming guest despite the painful back. @diannebuswell you are a dream with the best animal print shirt dress I’ve seen in a long time! Happy weekend."