Will Lucie tell Tommy how she feels in Love Island? Find out what she and Anton discussed in Friday night's episode

Although Tommy seems pretty happy in his couple with Molly-Mae in Love Island, it looks like his best gal pal Lucie might be throwing a spanner in the works! Although the islander has said that she is friends with guys, she admitted that she would regret not telling Tommy how she really feels. Chatting about the situation, she told Anton: "I respect Molly and I respect Tommy, I can see they clearly like each other… But then I said to the girls, I have been best friends with guys and then I've dated one of them. It's happened. I'm not going to lie. But at the same time when you get moments like this, you feel like you don't know where you're going to go and if I feel like I left and had never said anything, I would feel regret."

Will Lucie tell Tommy her feelings?

Speaking about whether she would tell him, she added: "I've been thinking about it since the challenge and I've just thought, I can't do it, Molly is my friend and I don't want to upset her and I don't want him to go straight back to her. I just don't want to do that but nights like tonight, if I'd have left and not said anything I would be absolutely gutted. If I don't do it now, while I feel like I've got the courage."

Lucie and Tommy are good friends

Anton persuaded Lucie to tell Tommy about how she feels, explaining: "You should let him know, do it… I think it's worth saying to him that you do feel a certain way. What's the worst that can happen? You've taken a lot of risks in here, we could have gone home tonight, everything happens for a reason." Of course, Tommy's head might be turned by someone entirely different as six new Islanders go into the villa, and the girls head to Casa Amor!

