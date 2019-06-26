Some Love Island contestants are paid more than other for a very good reason Did you know some contestants are paid more than others on the show?

A contract for 'first entry' contestants on Love Island was revealed to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport's Committee on Reality TV on Tuesday, and seemed to reveal that the first round contestants are paid more money than the 'bombshells' who enter the villa later on in the show. The contracts confirm that contestants are given weekly expenses and can reclaim money for their flights, with the contract reading: "One-off expenses of [redacted]; and from the second week of the Key Filming Period only [redacted] that you remain a contestant on the Programme."

Arabella would have been paid less than Lucie and Amber

As such, this has revealed that islanders including Amber, Anna, Michael, Anton and Curtis will all have a different contract to later arrivals, including Molly-Mae, Arabella and Maura, and will be able to claim more expenses from the show. According to ITV, these expenses are also to compensate for a loss of earnings, and so it would make sense that the Love Islanders who have been there for longer will be paid more.

The contracts were revealed on Tuesday

READ: Love Island fans all complained about the same thing in the last episode

Love Island producers have made several changes to the series this year, particularly in regards to the care of duty process. The announcement about the changes in policy reads in part: "The key changes this year are – enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, bespoke training for all Islanders on social media and financial management and a proactive aftercare package which extends our support to all Islanders following their participation." The duty of care process was also reviewed by medical officer Dr Paul Litchfield, who said: "I have reviewed Love Island’s duty of care processes from end to end and they show a degree of diligence that demonstrates the seriousness with which this is taken by the production team."

READ: Amber has HUGE argument with Arabella and Danny in new episode of Love Island