Love Island fans all complained about the same thing in the last episode Turn it DOWN

Love Island has well and truly been packed with drama so far this season, and whether you were team Danny and Arabella or team Amber and Anna during Tuesday night's episode, there was one thing that all the fans seemed to agree on; that the kissing noises between the couples weren't pleasant!

Maura and Tom kissed in Tuesday's episode

Accusing the producers of the show of turning up the contestants microphones during the kissing scenes, one person wrote: "Why is the kissing always so loud? I turn my volume up because these lot don't know how to project their voices then BOOM", while another added: "Why do the sound engineers make the kissing squelches so LOUD my god i can SEE the tongues i don’t need to HEAR THEM." A third person wrote: "Is it in their contracts for this show that they have to be super loud at kissing? Like I don’t get it."

Amber also had a fall out with Danny

Tuesday night's episode saw the aftermath of Yewande leaving the villa after Danny dumped her after his head was turned by the new girl, Arabella, and there was certainly mixed emotions. Amber and Anna were furious at Danny's decision, and ended up arguing with him when he kissed Arabella on the same night that Yewande left. Their reactions to the situation received a mixed response from viewers, as while some were pleased that Amber and Anna were defending their friends, others labelled their behaviour as childish. One person wrote: "Nah sorry Amber and Anna are the definition of girls girls, would rather that then they just sat and watch their best friends ex kiss someone he’s known 3 days," while another wrote: "Nah. Too far girls. So rude and childish."

