Father Ted star Brendan Grace diagnosed with lung cancer Brendan played Father Stack in the hit TV comedy

Father Ted star Brendan Grace has revealed he is battling lung cancer. The 68-year-old actor, who starred as Father Stack in the hit comedy, received the devastating diagnosis while in hospital being treated for pneumonia. He has subsequently cancelled his summer tour dates. Brendan's spokesperson confirmed the sad news to the Irish Daily Mirror, stating: "Brendan Grace has been in hospital for the last four weeks receiving treatment for pneumonia. It has transpired that he is also suffering from cancer for which he is receiving ongoing care and treatment. His family are a great support to him at this difficult time and respect for their privacy would be very much appreciated. His current July/August Irish Tour has been cancelled. Brendan is still in hospital and will be remaining there for ongoing treatment. He is hospitalised in Ireland."

Brendan Grace starred as Father Stack in Father Ted

Brendan lives in the US but regularly returns to his home country to perform. He has faced a number of health setbacks in recent years, including a stroke and complications from diabetes. Last year, the talented performer opened up about the toll those battles have taken on him. Speaking on the acclaimed documentary Brendan Grace: Funny Man, which celebrated his milestone 50th year in show business, he said: "I got diabetes, it was a bit of a blow to me. Eileen [my wife] often said to me about the diabetes, that she wished it was her who got it because she would be better able to discipline herself into the right thing to do, whereas I'm inclined to throw caution to the wind. I've stopped playing the guitar because I had to use pressure on my fingers for the guitar and I don't use a guitar on stage now."

MORE: BBC reveals their top 10 highest paid stars

The 68-year-old has been diagnosed with lung cancer

Of his wife of 45 years, he added: "My very best friend is Eileen, there's nothing I wouldn't do for her and there's nothing she wouldn't do for me, and that's how it's been for the past 45 years. Doing nothing for each other."

MORE: Attention Line of Duty fans! Netflix to bring out new police drama starring David Tennant

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.