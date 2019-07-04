EastEnders fans go wild for first look at Lisa Fowler and Mel Owen's reunion We can't wait for Lisa Fowler's return!

EastEnders fans are looking forward to seeing Lucy Benjamin reprise her role as Lisa Fowler in the BBC One soap, and the first photo of her in character has already been published. On Wednesday, actress Tamzin Outhwaite – who plays Lisa's best friend Mel Owen in the show – shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the pair in character, along with actresses Letitia Dean, who plays Sharon Mitchell, and Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter. In the caption, Tamzin wrote: "These beautiful blonde babes, living life like beautiful, blonde bananas." Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "I can't cope with the fact Lucy Benjamin is back!! So excited for a Mel and Lisa reunion." Another added: "Four legends! Very excited to see you all together onscreen – the best of EastEnders!"

A first look at Lucy Benjamin in EastEnders

Former EastEnders actress Jo Joyner also spotted the fact that the four women were dressed in black, and speculated that they were filming a funeral scene. She wrote: "Hmmm, looks like a funeral." The actress then added: "Not you lot - obvs you look beaut – I mean you're all in black though – that's how the rumours start."

Actresses Lucy and Tamzin at the NTAs in 2001

Lucy's return to the soap was announced in May. The actress said in a statement: "Going back to EastEnders feels like going home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back on the Square and working with such a talented bunch of actors and crew. I love and adore playing Lisa and am looking forward to revisiting the role and seeing what’s in store for her this time." Jon Sen, Executive Producer, added: "Lisa Fowler is one of the most enduringly popular characters in the history of the show. We’re all chuffed that Lucy’s agreed to come back later this year for a thrilling storyline that takes us into the heart of her past on the Square."

It's an exciting time for EastEnders fans, with many of the old characters having made a return in recent years. Tamzin reprised her role of Mel at the beginning of 2018, while the Slaters have also made a return in recent times. Patsy Palmer – who plays Bianca Jackson – is set to make a comeback later in the year as part of a storyline that is yet to be announced. The actress recently said that she would like Martine McCutcheon to return with her. Unfortunately, Martine's character Tiffany Butcher was killed off, but Patsy said that she would like her to return from the dead.

