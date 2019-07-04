Ex-Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth welcomes baby boy – see photo Congratulations!

Former Emmerdale actress Verity Rushworth, who played Donna Windsor in the ITV soap, has welcomed her second child with husband Dominic Shaw. The actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, and shared a photo of her baby son's tiny feet. "He's here! #babyboy #duedatebaby," the proud mum wrote in the caption. Many of Verity's Emmerdale co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with Tony Audenshaw – who played her dad Bob Hope in the soap – writing: "Congrats Vezzer. Lovely," while Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona Goskirk, added: "Ahh congrats Verity." Hayley Tamaddon – who is expecting her first baby – added: "Omg congrats," while EastEnders actress Bonnie Langford wrote: "Congratulations to you all."

Former Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth welcomed her second baby

Verity is also a mum to daughter Amelie, who was born in 2016. The actress kept her second pregnancy quiet, and only announced that she was expecting her second child recently. She shared a photo of herself at a party in April showcasing her bump for the first time, writing: "Bump! All dressed up, 10 weeks to go. Baby number two." Since leaving Emmerdale in 2014, Verity has gone on to star in a number of shows, including Kinky Boots, Hairspray, Chicago and Annie. The mother-of-two also took over the role of Maria from Connie Fisher in The Sound of Music back in 2011, prior to her final stint in the ITV soap.

Verity played Donna Windsor in the ITV soap

Fans were devastated when Verity's alter-ego Donna was killed off in the show after she threw herself off the roof of a multi-storey car park while arresting criminal Gary North. Verity has since remained close to her Emmerdale co-stars, in particular child actress Amelia Flannigan, who plays her on-screen daughter April.

