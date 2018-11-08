Fans are convinced that Tamzin Outhwaite is related to this EastEnders co-star after new discovery Do you think the pair look alike?

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite got fans talking on social media this week after she uploaded a throwback photo of herself from a magazine shoot, which caused many people to double take due to its likeness to one of her co-stars. With the same blonde hair and almond shaped eyes, many were quick to compare her to Tilly Keeper, who plays Louise Mitchell in the BBC One soap. "You sure you and @tillykeeper aren’t sisters?" one follower wrote in the comments section, while another said: "Omg I thought that was Tilly Keeper you look so like her!" A third added: "You look stunning then, and still do today."

Fans thought EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite looked a lot like her co-star Tilly Keeper

Tamzin reprised her role in EastEnders in January after a 15-year hiatus, and she's very much enjoying being back in the show and working with her former co-stars, and new onscreen son, actor Charlie Winter. The mother-of-two revealed that it was her daughter Florence, ten, who had ultimately persuaded her to go back to the soap. Talking to HELLO! and other publications at a press day ahead of her return, Tamzin said she had asked her eldest: "They have asked me to go back to ­EastEnders — what do you think?' She said, ‘Can you come home every night?’ and I said, ‘Yes’, so she went, ‘Well do it.'"

MORE: Ant and Dec reminisce on hilarious I'm A Celeb moments

Tilly plays Louise Mitchell in the BBC One soap

READ: Strictly's Neil Jones posts cryptic post about moving on

Prior to EastEnders, Tamzin had been working in theatre, but admitted that since having children her work priorities had changed. Talking to the Mirror, the soap star said: "I spent a year on Sweet Charity the musical, but Flo was teething. She would be up every night and I was doing eight shows a week. I thought, maybe I can't do this anymore. The last few years have been short of jobs, and a lot more free time. The slowing down has been quite gradual. My priorities have changed. Now I'm OK saying 'No'. If I audition for things and don't get them, there's two beautiful faces looking at me and I'm home."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.