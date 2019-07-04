Strictly's Stacey Dooley shares glimpse of new home - take a look inside She recently moved out of the property she shared with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott

Stacey Dooley has confirmed she finally has a new home! The Strictly Come Dancing winner recently moved out of her Brighton-based property, she shared with ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott, after her romance with Kevin Clifton came to light. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the documentary-maker shared two pictures of her pad – and it looks stylish as ever! The first photo shows off her swanky kitchen, complete with a spacious worktop and chic drop-down lights, while the other sees the TV star posing against a bare wall sipping water.

"New pad is v v sparse," she wrote across one post. Stacey certainly has an eye for interior details as the rooms appeared to be rather Scandi-inspired, styled with sleek and cosy accessories that appear to add colour and texture to her otherwise minimalistic décor. Although it is yet to be revealed where Stacey has moved to, she will no doubt be close to her new boyfriend Kevin.

Their relationship was first made public when Sam gave a series of tell-all interviews in March. After the interview, Stacey was forced to address the romance rumours, telling her Twitter followers: "Anyone with any adult life experience knows there are two sides to every story. I haven't got the time or energy to correct some of the utter nonsense I've read on here." The journalist added: "Re Sam, I loved him v much and only wish him happiness and success going forward."

Kevin, 36, and Stacey, 32, have since been pictured together looking loved-up. The pro dance recently made reference to Stacey during a performance in his new show, Burn the Floor, telling the audience: "And thanks to Miss Stacey Dooley, I can finally say I'm the Strictly champion after six years of trying. It’s a miracle." Stacey and Kevin took their relationship to the next level by stepping out together hand-in-hand during a low-key stroll around London in May.

