Maura goes after Curtis after he dumps Amy on Love Island Amy and Curtis have split up - but will Maura try her luck with Curtis?

It has been a dramatic few days in the Love Island villa after Curtis' head was turned by another girl, breaking his 'half girlfriend' Amy's heart. Thursday night's episode appeared to confirm that the pair were done for good, and it looks like Maura wouldn't be against getting to know a newly-single Curtis a little better! Speaking about the professional dancer, she said: "He's obviously gorgeous. He's very manly and I love that. He's funny. He's the whole package for me." Lucie was shocked by her admission, saying: "Wow." Maura added: "There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance… I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I'll be here!"

Curtis and Amy had a chat about their relationship, with Curtis telling her: "It's probably going to be horrible to hear but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders." Amy replied: "That's interesting because last night I was going to end the conversation with giving you a second chance. I was going to work hard on our relationship. I thought that is what you wanted. But that's not what you want." He added: "I don't feel the romantic connection so I don't feel like it'll work in the long run."

Meanwhile, Ovie revealed that if it doesn't work out with a torn Amber, he'd have his eye on Joanna. Anna is currently torn between him and Jordan, but told Jordan: "I feel like the way you've handled everything has been so good and attractive." He replied: "I just wanted to prove that you can trust me and that I do like you. Maybe I didn’t say it enough before you went to Casa Amor."

