Caroline Flack defends Love Islander from Strictly star Caroline will protect her islanders at all costs!

Caroline Flack usually stays impartial during Love Island, but the presenter of the hugely popular ITV2 show took to Twitter to express her opinion after ex-Strictly professional James Jordan slated one of the women in the villa, Anna. He originally wrote: "Anna is one nasty piece of work. At least the mean girls don't have so much power anymore. It's called karma baby! It is what it is." Caroline swiftly replied: "She's not nasty."

Caroline defended Anna

James defended his original comment, tweeting: "That's how she comes across babe," to which the presenter responded: "It's an extreme statement.. for her to come out and see... we're better than that." Clearly not backing down, James wrote: "But I also remember the way she was also nasty to Danny... only commenting on what I see. I'm not that keen, sorry." Caroline, who likely knew James after starring in (and winning) Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014, put an end to the argument, concluding: "I like to protect my islanders. Love you though as always."

Anna is currently taking part in Love Island

James was likely referring to Anna's argument with Michael following the recoupling on Tuesday, when she accused him of being 'fake' and leading her friend Amber on. There was a mixed reaction to Anna's approach to the situation, with one person writing: "Don't care what you say Anna is a good friend for confronting Michael my girls would do the exact same!" While another person added: "Think it's dead funny how lads don't see that Michael's behaviour is wrong and turn the 'well Anna did i'” card. See how Anna spoke to Jordan like an adult? Michael embarrassed Amber and pointed out her flaws in front of EVERYONE, does not make her childish."

