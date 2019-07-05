Amy Hart has NOT left the Love Island villa, ITV confirms We hope she's doing okay!

Although it has been widely reported that Amy was temporarily taken out of the Love Island villa after breaking down over her romance with Curtis, ITV have confirmed that the islander is still in the villa. While unable to confirm personal details about the contestants, a spokesperson for the show told HELLO!: "We take the emotional well-being of all the Islanders extremely seriously. We have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera, especially if someone appears to be upset."

Amy is still in the Love Island villa

They continued: "All the Islanders are therefore fully supported by the professionals on site and by their friends in the villa. This means Islanders are always able to reach out and talk to someone if they feel the need. We will of course continue to monitor all of our Islanders in line with our robust protocols."

The pair were 'half boyfriend and girlfriend'

Ofcom have confirmed that they have received over 200 complaints about Love Island following the aftermath of the recoupling on Tuesday night, which left Amy heartbroken when she discovered that her 'half boyfriend' Curtis had attempted to recouple with another girl, Jourdan. A spokesman for Ofcom told the Daily Mail that new complaints are all related to the fallout from the dramatic episode, which also saw Amber enter the villa on her own after Michael recoupled with Joanna.

READ: Caroline Flack defends Love Islander from Strictly star

Fans were devastated for Amy following Thursday night's episode, with one writing: "Curtis 100% used Amy. He thought: get partnered up straight away cause the day one couples have a better chance of winning, strung her along, and then found out they weren't in the top 3 favourite couples, and decided to abort. Game-plan failed. And that's the truth." Another person added: "Did Curtis seriously just say 'he can't promise it won't happen again', what an absolute snake. Poor Amy."

READ: Amber and Joanna's catch-up on Love Island has been revealed... and it did NOT go well