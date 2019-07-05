Are there still feelings between Love Island's Michael and Amber? Could they rekindle their relationship?

Although Michael recoupled with Joanna on Love Island, it might not be the end of the road between him and Amber! In a sneak peek ahead of Friday night's episode, it was revealed that the pair made amends – but is romance still blossoming? Having a private conversation, Amber said: "I don’t think you had any idea how much I liked you… It's alright. It's just annoying though. I just thought everything would be ok. I do feel like it's partly my fault. It's upsetting because I know I don't open up to people and I don’t show people how much I like them."

Michael finally apologised to her, saying: "For me, it was hard to see. I felt like I was constantly chasing you. I could not read you. I was constantly questioning it. I didn't ever want to hurt you. I'm deeply sorry. I do want you to know that I'm still here for you… I know that you have a heart of gold. You’ve just got a strange way of showing it sometimes." The pair both laughed, and Amber said that she supported his relationship with Joanna, adding: "Watching you with lovely Joanna, who is not catty and lets you talk about your issues, but she doesn't make you laugh as much as me though!"

Later in the episode, Amber is told to take one of the boys out on a date, and confides that she'd like to take Michael. Chatting in the Beach Hut, she said: "I would actually like to take Michael on a date but there is a point where you to have say, 'Don't mug yourself off' and I'm not going to do that. The only person in the villa that I like is Michael." She ends up taking Ovie, telling him: "I know that you've got my back."

