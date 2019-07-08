Love Island dumping has SHOCK twist - but who will be leaving the villa? Two couples will be saying goodbye on Monday night, but which two?

Monday night's dumping on Love Island will have a shock twist! While the audience at home was asked to vote to save their favourite couples, little did we know that not one but TWO of the couples in the bottom three will be leaving the villa. The islanders were enjoying a birthday party for Anna when it was interrupted by a text message, in which the Islanders discovered that the public have been voting for their favourite couple. The only two people exempt from the vote were Amber and Jordan, who are both single.

Couples will be up for dumping

In the episode, which will air on Monday night, the couple with the least votes is confirmed and as they begin to say their goodbyes, Tommy receives a text which reads: "One more couple will be dumped, the other couple will remain in the villa. The couple which stays and couple that is dumped will be decided by your fellow Islanders."

READ: Love Island hit by new claims the show is FIXED

Even couples who have split, like Ovie and Anna, will stay together for the votes

Fans were quick to discuss the voting situation, with one writing: "The fact that I had to vote for Anna just to keep Ovie in really has me like," along with a gif of Molly-Mae looking annoyed, while another added: "is there any way we can vote Michael, Anton, Danny, Curtis, Joanna and Jourdan out at the same time? I need them all gone." A third person tweeted: "So we have a chance to vote Michael and Joanna out whilst keeping Amber in." Several couples in the villa have now broken up, including Amy and Curtis, Maura and Marvin, Lucie and George and Ovie and Anna, so this dumping should certainly be an interesting one, particularly since the remaining islanders will be deciding who is granted a stay on the show.

READ: Caroline Flack's latest Love Island outfit was a last-minute choice - but her Topshop heels are a hit with fans