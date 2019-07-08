Love Island hit by new claims the show is FIXED Eagle-eyed viewers spotted something surprising during Sunday's show…

Love Island has been hit with new claims that the show is fixed after viewers on Sunday night spotted Curtis and Amy looking very cosy, despite their split. The former couple ended their fledging relationship when Curtis confessed his head may well be turned again in the villa, and Amy was then seen in tears when the professional dancer gave Maura a dancing lesson in the garden. But a few hours later, the pair were seen holding hands and looking very happy as the Islanders ran down the garden steps to see Craig David at a Ministry of Sound party. Following the surprising scene, viewers took to Twitter in their droves to discuss the new development.

"So you're tryna tell me that Curtis and Amy hate each other but they still hold hands going down the stairs? Ok [sic]," one fan wrote, while another remarked, "Curtis and Amy have broken up but they were just running down the stairs holding hands and laughing." A third added: "Curtis and Amy holding hands coming out to watch Craig David, I have never seen this show more fixed in my life", while another viewer wrote: "Very confused as to why we just saw Amy and Curtis running out holding hands looking really happy when a few minutes before she was crying over him?? Anyone else think that's odd?? Makes me question how real everything is. #loveisland."

MORE: AJ Pritchard has the BEST reaction to brother Curtis' awkward Love Island chat

It's not the first time this year there have been claims the show is fixed or scripted. Earlier in the series, as Lucie broke down over her friendships with the boys in the villa and the lack of time she spent with the girls, Anna and Yewande were seen to have switched places as the ladies gathered around the fire pit to offer Lucie advice. However, a Love Island spokesperson has denied the rumours.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, musician Craig spoke out in the contestants' defence, reminding viewers to be kind. "These are real people in there," he said in an Instagram video. "It's real to people. So just be mindful as always. Be mindful that these are human beings. They can be fragile."