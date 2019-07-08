Caroline Flack's latest Love Island outfit was a last-minute choice - but her Topshop heels are a hit with fans It was a head-to-toe high-street look

Caroline Flack always looks gorgeous for her Love Island appearances, but it sounds like she nearly found herself in a wardrobe pickle for Sunday night's Aftersun show - since she had to enlist the help of another stylist at the last minute. One of the star's go-to fashion advisors, Nana Acheampong, posted on her Instagram Story that she had headed to the show unexpectedly, sharing a picture of her visitor's pass with the caption: "Impromptu work situation." Impromptu or not, Caroline still looked totally gorgeous in her head-to-toe high-street outfit, don't you think?

Caroline looked gorgeous on Sunday's Love Island: Aftersun

Nana relied on trusty retailers Zara, River Island and Topshop for the presenter's summer look, which featured a gorgeous asymmetric top, denim cut-offs and a pair of snake-print heels that fans fell in love with - us included! The chunky block sandals cost £49 from Topshop and are still in stock in all sizes.

Caroline's one-shoulder top is a £29.99 Zara number, while her £30 frayed denim shorts are selling out quickly at River Island, too. Viewers have praised the star for her high street look, which is no doubt one of the most affordable she has worn on the show.

Zara asymmetric top, £29.99, and Topshop 'Sahara' heels, £49 (available here)

Plenty of fans commented on Caroline's gorgeous beachy waves, too, with one writing: "Absolutely loving your hair here you look amazing," and another asking: "How can I get hair like this?!" Happily, her hairstylist Gemma Wheatcroft has revealed all on her own Instagram page.

River Island 'Annie' shorts, £30 (available here)

"My girl @carolineflack for @loveisland #aftersun TONIGHT! #hairandmakeupbyme styled by @styledbynana. Hair simply plaited, shook out and groomed using @theouai finishing creme. Makeup using @byterryofficial #lightexpert @maccosmetics #rubywoo @lashunlimited #lashes - sometimes all you need is a lip and a lash!" she wrote. We'll be trying this ASAP…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.