Why the Love Island cliffhanger was actually pointless We think we've already worked out who has been voted out of Love Island

Love Island ended on a cliffhanger on Monday night as fans were left no knowing whether George and Lucie or Curtis and Amy would be sent home from the villa after finding themselves in the bottom three least popular couples. However, fans have been quick to point out that the cliffhanger was actually entirely unnecessary, since we already know Amy quit the villa.

Since Amy left of her own volition, this would mean that George and Lucie were voted out of the villa by their fellow islanders, joining Danny and Jourdan, who were dumped by the public on Monday night. Speaking about the cliffhanger, one person wrote: "Why bother leaving it on a cliffhanger when we all know Amy clearly stays because she walked today?! Confused!" Another person added: "Great cliffhanger on love island, but as we know Amy has walked, we now know that Lucie and George are the next couple to be dumped."

Some fans were also pleased to say goodbye to Danny just a couple of weeks after he dumped Yewande. The star herself replied to the news that he had been voted out with several upside down smiley face emojis, and one person wrote: "At this rate I trust Yewande to predict my future. 'What goes around comes around' Danny lost his girl that next day, that camera forgot he even exist and he got thrown out a week later. Y'all just give Yewande that 50k already." Another person added: "Mission accomplished, Danny out, we did this for you Yewande."

Speaking about leaving the villa with Jourdan, Danny said: "I'm excited to date her and travel, meet families and do all the normal stuff that we haven't done yet. I feel like I know so much about her and her character. I know her personality on a deep level, but she doesn't know my parents' names or the simple things! I'm excited to do the normal things."

