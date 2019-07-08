Love Island star Amy Hart QUITS the show following Curtis Pritchard drama Get the details…

Love Island star Amy Hart has shocked fans after quitting the ITV show on Monday. The former air-stewardess was devastated after her half boyfriend Curtis Pritchard dumped her last week, and told producers that she wanted to leave, The Sun reports. Over the past few days, fans have been concerned for Amy's wellbeing after she was visibly emotional after being turned down by Curtis. The 26-year-old's distraught state resulted in the show having over 200 complaints to watchdog Ofcom. Amy had been removed from the house last week to get extra therapy and support from the wellbeing team off camera.

Last week, Curtis and Amy had a chat about their relationship, having spent some time apart while the girls went to Casa Amor while the boys remained in the villa. When they reunited, Amy was looking forward to seeing him again, but Curtis was feeling differently. He told her: "It's probably going to be horrible to hear but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders." Amy replied: "That's interesting because last night I was going to end the conversation with giving you a second chance. I was going to work hard on our relationship. I thought that is what you wanted. But that's not what you want." He added: "I don't feel the romantic connection so I don't feel like it'll work in the long run."

Since Amy and Curtis' split, the professional dancer has been getting a lot of attention from Maura. Amy was heartbroken when Curtis taught Maura to dance last week. In scenes that air on Monday night, Maura tells Amy that she has feelings for Curtis. Asking Amy for a chat Maura explained: "From day one, I said that he [Curtis] would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him." Amy replied: "But not honest enough to come and tell me first that you were going to do it?" She added: "A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn't deserve a second chance." Maura replied: "If you honestly think I've done that to swoop in, you're very wrong."

