Love Island's Amy accuses Maura of telling her to dump Curtis so she can have him Love triangle alert!

Uh oh! Since Amy and Curtis broke up in the Love Island villa, it looks like Maura has had her sights set on the dancing professional, and finally opened up to Amy about the situation. Needless to say, Amy did not take the news well. In the episode, which will air on Monday night, the other girls told Maura to tell Amy that she was pursuing Curtis.

Amy wasn't pleased with the conversation

When Maura explained that she has had feelings for Curtis since arriving at the villa, Anna said: "Do you not think you should have told Amy?" to which Maura replied: "Right now, I don’t want to hurt Amy." Anna continued: "I’ll tell you straight. You [Lucie] should have told Molly before you told Tommy, and you [Maura] should have told Amy before you told Curtis. If I ended up liking one of your girl’s man, I would go to you first."

Two couples were up for elimination

Finally asking Amy for a chat, Maura explained: "From day one, I said that he [Curtis] would have been one of the guys I would have gone for. I do fancy him. I’m an honest person, I can’t hold back, so I did tell him that I liked him." Amy replied: "But not honest enough to come and tell me first that you were going to do it?" She added: "A lot of stuff makes sense to me now. You were one of the most vocal that he didn't deserve a second chance." Maura replied: "If you honestly think I've done that to swoop in, you're very wrong."

READ: Love Island dumping has SHOCK twist - but who will be leaving the villa?

The episode will also see two couples dumped from the island in a shock twist, with Amber and Jordan - who are currently single - safe. While the public will choose one couple to leave, the other islanders will choose the other couple who they think deserve to go.

READ: Love Island hit by new claims the show is FIXED

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.