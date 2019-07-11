Princess Charlotte reveals her hidden talent at the polo The little royal seems to be taking after her father, Prince William

The royal children stole the show at the polo on Wednesday, with the Cambridge siblings in particular delighting onlookers with their playful antics. For Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the outing provided the opportunity to let off some steam and enjoy a run around on the grass as their mother Kate cared for their 14-month-old brother, Prince Louis. And watchers couldn’t help but notice that four-year-old Charlotte is a bit of a natural when it comes to playing football. The Princess was pictured having a kickabout with George, who is now on his school summer holidays, and already shows signs of having an affinity for the game.

Perhaps she has been practising her skills with her football-mad father, Prince William. William has been the President of the FA (Football Association) since 2006, and is a passionate supporter of Aston Villa football club. William, who has been pictured in the stands cheering on his team on a number of occasions, previously spoke about his choice of club to Gary Lineker, saying: "A long time ago, at school, I got into football big time. All my friends at school were either Man United or Chelsea fans. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

MORE: Kate and Meghan unite at the polo with their children - all the photos

Of course, little Charlotte is also likely to have been inspired by the 'Lionesses' – England's national women's team. The team have had a huge impact on the nation following their appearance at the World Cup. In the end they were defeated in the semi-finals by eventual tournament winners USA – the game was watched by a peak TV audience of 11.7 million on the BBC, a new record for women's football in the UK – but there's little doubt that that their passionate performance has inspired the next generation of female football stars.

MORE: Prince William posts personal tweet following Women's World Cup glory