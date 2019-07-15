This Morning's Eamonn Holmes shares sweet post ahead of wife Ruth Langsford's TV return The presenter took time off following her sister's death

Eamonn Holmes has made sure his followers were aware that his wife Ruth Langsford will be back on our television screens on Monday morning. The TV couple will be presenting This Morning over the summer period, stepping in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Their joint appearance comes shortly after Ruth took some time off to mourn the loss of her sister Julia. "My partner is back in business," doting husband Eamonn wrote alongside a snap of the pair.

"Please join us for This Morning on @itv from 10.30am... for the next 7, yes I said SEVEN Weeks," he added. "Summer is here!" Fans of the stars rushed to share their excitement, with one stating: "Glad to hear Ruth is back. She’s been missed x." Another remarked: "Yeah! Welcome back Ruth! We missed you." A third follower sympathised: "It'll be hard, but we’re all behind you both. Have a great first show back together you two."

The Loose Women star, 59, has been keeping a low profile since the tragic death, and has taken time off from work to grieve. Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on social media, she wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Meanwhile, Eamonn, 59, has been presenting their Friday episodes of This Morning with their co-star and good friend Rylan Clark-Neal. He was visibly upset as he announced the sad news on the show last month, and was supported by Rylan as he struggled to read a statement. After the show, Eamonn wrote on Twitter: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

