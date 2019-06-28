This is what made Ruth Langsford smile for first time since sister's death Julia passed away last week

Fans missed Ruth Langsford on Friday's episode of This Morning as she continues to mourn her sister Julia. But they were pleased to hear that the TV star has managed to crack a smile in the eight days following her sister's death. Her husband Eamonn Holmes thanked viewers on Friday for their compassion and support, and revealed that their dear friend Rylan Clark-Neal, who has stepped in for Ruth, actually made her laugh for the first time since the tragic news.

The mother-of-one announced her sister's death last Thursday, saying her heart was "completely broken". In a short statement on Twitter, Ruth wrote: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding." The message was accompanied by a lovely photo of the pair together.

Rylan has stepped in for Ruth again this week

Ruth has not been seen in public since, and addressing her absence on This Morning last week, her husband Eamonn told viewers: "You may already be aware of the terrible bereavement that Ruth had yesterday. On her social media she made this post."

As he read out his wife's statement, Eamonn paused halfway through, choking up and leaving Rylan to finish. The broadcaster continued: "No one understands more than our friend Rylan who has been a great comfort to Ruth and who has been a great help by stepping in today."

Ruth's sister Julia passed away last week

Eamonn also took to Twitter to thank fans for their support, writing: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you."

The couple, naturally, did not celebrate their wedding anniversary this week, with Eamonn explaining on Instagram: "It was the hottest day of the year, June 26th 2010. We can't celebrate our anniversary today but we can still remember Julia in the best way, as one of our bridesmaids, smiling, dancing, and singing."

