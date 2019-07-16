Love Island fans are not pleased with Michael's treatment of Amber This is all very chaldish!

Love Island fans took to social media on Monday night to express their annoyance at Michael. After being voted as the bottom couple, the islanders had to decide whether they would keep Michael or Joanna in the island, eventually settling on Michael. After he decided to stay in the villa rather than walk out with his love interest, he told Amber once and for all that he was no longer interested in her. However, fans weren't impressed by his approach to the situation.

Approaching her for a chat, he abruptly told her to sit down before telling her he wasn't interested, saying: "I am still ultimately in the same place where I want to get to know Joanna. I just wanted to be 100 per cent clear [with you]." Amber was surprised by his reaction, telling her fellow contestants: "He's just [expletive] odd. He comes to me and says 'Sit down.' […]As if it's me who brought someone back from Casa Amor. All I wanted was to be friends with him."

Maura also couldn't believe what she was hearing, telling Curtis: "Did she just let him talk to her like that? Sit down?" Fans were quick to discuss the moment, with one writing: "I'm so sorry but Michael gets a kick out of dragging amber and kicking her when she's down. He's actually disgusting and we need to dispose of him ASAP." Another person added: "I hate how powerful and confident Michael feels knowing that Amber still has feelings for him. He really needs to be reminded of his place because he's clearly losing it. 'Sit down' excuse you?" Jake Quickenden also gave his opinion, tweeting: "Mate I'm sorry... Michael saying 'sit down' was bang out I was half expecting him to say 'roll over' afterwards so rude... you can get your point across and not be a [expletive] about it!"

Joanna spoke about Michael staying in the villa after she left, saying: "I don't want to be in control of someone's life journey, and if he wants to continue in the villa to get to know someone else or see where things go, I've got respect for that. I'd never hold that against him."

