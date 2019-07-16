Find out who the three new Love Island bombshells want to couple up with Will the bombshell mix things up?

Although there's only two more weeks of Love Island left, three new bombshells will be entering the villa to try to sway some of the couples, and since there has been trouble in paradise, we can imagine that several islanders might be keen to get to know the three new contestants. The big question is, who would the three bombshells like to meet? Check out who Harley, India and Greg have their eye on…

Harley fancies Anton, Ovie and Michael

Harley Brash, 20, has as many as three boys she would love to get to know in the villa! The newbie, who is best friends with 2018 contestant Ellie Brown in real life, said: "I think Ovie is absolutely beautiful, he is stunning so he is basically my perfect man. I also think Anton comes across really funny so I'd be open to getting to know him. I really fancy Michael but I think he is a bit misunderstood. He's lovely to look at though, I could definitely just look at him!" Although Anton is currently dating Belle, the pair have had some arguments recently, so could his head be turned?

India also has her eye on Ovie and Michael

Meanwhile, it looks like Harley will have some competition with Ovie and Michael as 28-year-old model India Reynolds has revealed that she also would like to get to know the pair. Meanwhile, rugby player Greg O'Shea revealed that he is interested in Maura, saying: "I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I'd say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she's hilarious. She's very naturally funny and she's gorgeous as well so you never know."

Greg is keen to get to know Maura