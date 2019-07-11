Love Island's finale has been announced – but we don't want it to end! We already miss it!

It has been an unforgettable series of Love Island, but all good things must come to an end! ITV has confirmed that the finale will air on Monday 29 July, and will be followed by the last episode of its spinoff show, Love Island: Aftersun. But who will win the coveted £50k cash prize? While Molly-Mae and Tommy are the favourites to win, couples Anna and Jordan and Anton and Belle are also going strong. Singletons Francesca, Chris, Curtis, Maura, Marvin, Amber and Ovie could also swoop in and take the prize, who knows?!

Who will win the finale?

It has been an eventful week in the villa as couples Lucie and George and Danny and Jourdan were dumped from the island, and Amy quit after being heartbroken from her split with Curtis. Explaining her reasons for leaving, she said: "I'm leaving today but it's a positive thing because I'm going to go and start the rest of my life today… I'm going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for."

The final episode will be on 29 July

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she added: "I want him to be happy and I want him to meet someone else so I'm leaving here today not holding any grudges against anyone, not against Curtis, not against Maura, no one. I never thought I would fall in love, I never thought someone would make me feel so special that I would fall in love with them and I did and it makes me realise that that will happen for me again, just not in here." While fans of the show might be sad that it's over, fortunately ITVBe will also be showing Love Island USA, the American spin-off to the hugely popular show. The series, which will take place in Fiji instead of Spain, will following the same format as a group of hopeful singletons attempt to find love.

