Love Island star Amy Hart and Strictly's AJ Pritchard flirt on Aftersun Amy and AJ got along like a house on fire during Aftersun!

Just a few days after Amy Hart quit the Love Island villa after being heartbroken by Curtis Pritchard, it looks like the reality show star is ready to move on… with Curtis' brother! Amy met AJ Pritchard, who is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, on Love Island's spinoff show Aftersun, and the pair joked about coupling up. After a member of the audience asked AJ which islander he'd like to couple up with, he said: "Well I think Amy looks absolutely gorgeous tonight... Lovely new hair."

Curtis dumped Amy on Love Island

Amy joked that the pair of them could "restart Team Pritchard" as Caroline Flack amusedly agreed, adding: "Sunday lunch would be weird!" AJ later shared a snap of himself posing backstage with Amy, and wrote: "Honestly so lovely to meet @amyhartxo, absolutely beautiful person inside & out... Plus loving the new hair."

Amy had a whole new makeover after leaving the show

Fans were keen on the idea, with one writing: "Amy looked stunning and a million dollars tonight! Anyone agree and think her and AJ would be amazing together?!" Another person added: "Maybe this whole thing was a ploy. Curtis broke Amy's heart so that AJ could sweep in under the pretence of apologising for his brother's behaviour and be her hero." A third person tweeted: "Amy suggesting her and AJ should give it a try is my favourite thing ever! You go girl!"

Amy recently gave fans an update on how she was doing after the villa on Instagram. Posting a photo of herself lounging on the sofa, she wrote: "If you need me today... I'll be on the sofa catching up on all my fave youtubers. I genuinely went on to Love Island to find love, I never imagined the amazing reception I would arrive home to. The last few days have been an absolute whirlwind and I need a day to relax on the sofa before a crazy week ahead."