Love Island USA's villa is completely different to the UK version – see the pictures The new villa is located in Fiji

Thanks to the popularity of Love Island in the UK, Australia and Sweden, and USA have made their own version – with their own unique villa! The series, which will be filmed in Fiji, will see a group of hopeful American singletons enter the villa to find love – and to win a huge cash prize. While the UK edition of the villa is very clean cut and modern, the USA version is a little more tropical, and is surrounded by flowers and picturesque plant life.

The furnishings also have more of a 'tropical' vibe, as instead of the glitzy cushions, white sun loungers and bright and bold bean bag chairs, the villa has yellow sofas, and cushions in blue and pink. The Fijian villa also has a huge swimming pool in the centre of the outdoors area, unlike the villa we all know, in which the pool is located at the bottom of the garden. However, the bedrooms have a similar format, with white sheets and brightly coloured cushions and throws. The new villa was designed exclusively by décor expert, Jonathan Adler.

Speaking about the USA villa, one fan wrote: "CBS have already put 100x more effort into the first #LoveIslandUSA villa than they have on the Big Brother house for the past 10 (minimum) years." While another person added: "Why does the US Love Island Villa look so much better than the UK villa?" However, it is much more likely that you'd be able to stay in the Spanish villa, which has a hot tub, infinity pool and outdoor kitchen, even though it costs around £3000 for a week's stay. Still, we're seriously tempted!

