Amy Hart spotted for the FIRST time since leaving the Love Island villa - see the picture Amy looked in great spirits since leaving the villa

Amy Hart was snapped in a selfie with Love Island fan and TV presenter Laura Whitmore while at the airport, just days after leaving the villa to get over her heartbreak after being dumped by Curtis. Amy seemed in good spirits after her experience on the show, and smiled widely for the snap. Laura, who is dating the show's narrator Iain Sterling, wrote: "Bumped into this sweetheart at the airport @amyhart1707 just wanted to give her a hug. She's so lovely."

Amy got a snap with Laura Whitmore

Fans were quick to send their well wishes, with one replying to the post: "A lovely lady, handled herself with dignity," while another person added: "I don't watch the show but from what I have heard Amy, you really have dodged a bullet lovely and surely you know you deserve someone you can look up to and respect? Chin up Amy."

Amy decided to leave the villa

Amy's Twitter account, who was ran by her friends and family in her absence, praised her for leaving, writing: "Imagine being a fraction this brave and selfless. Such a beautiful, thoughtful thing to do by the most beautiful person I know. Can’t wait to have her home today." They added: "We are SO incredibly proud of Amy and so thankful to all of you who have supported her along the way. Sometimes you simply need to put yourself first and do what is right for you! Thank you to ITV for looking after her. I have no words. Thank you. Love you."

Telling Curtis that she was leaving the villa on Tuesday, she said: "I'm leaving today but it's a positive thing because I'm going to go and start the rest of my life today… I'm going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for."

