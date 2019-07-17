New guest panellist on Loose Women REVEALED What do you think of the new addition?

The Loose Women ladies are gaining a new member! Love Island's Amy Hart has been offered a place on the panel – her first TV role since leaving the villa. The 28-year-old air hostess impressed TV bosses with her guest appearance on the show on Monday, and will be making her debut as a new guest panellist next Wednesday. "I'm so excited, I've been a fan of Loose Women since I was 12," Amy told the Sun. "It's my birthday tomorrow so this is the best present ever. I can't wait to see the ladies next Wednesday."

Amy left Love Island with a broken heart after she was dumped by Curtis Pritchard on the ITV dating show. During her appearance on Monday's Loose Women she opened up about her time in the villa, and admitted there was no love lost with Maura Higgins – but said it was nothing to do with her pursuit of Curtis. "Initially I didn’t warm to Maura because of her treatment of Molly and her treatment of Elma," Amy told panellists Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Jane Moore and Brenda Edwards. "However because she’s kind, caring and funny and we’ve both travelled a lot, so we bonded over that. You live in the same house as people – we did form a friendship.

"So, then for her to once again move the goal posts to suit her situation to decide we were never friends in the first place because she wanted to get with Curtis, obviously it’s not the most ideal thing. But I left on good terms with her because I want all of my friends to be happy," Amy concluded.

