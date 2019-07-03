Nadia Sawalha's husband reveals how her fame has destroyed part of their relationship The pair opened up about the downside of Nadia's fame in a new, honest podcast

Nadia Sawalha is used to being recognised when out in public, having been a regular panellist on Loose Women for many years. But in a candid new podcast discussion about their marriage, the former EastEnders star's husband, Mark Adderley, admitted that her fame has destroyed part of their relationship. In the podcast, called: "Mark says Nadia's fame destroyed his ability to show affection (PDA confessions!)", the TV producer admitted that he found it hard when they were spotted together while out to show public displays of affection to his wife. During the conversation, he said: "I think, I feel there have been very different pressures on us that have made it difficult for us to indulge in any public displays of affection, conscious or unconscious. One of them is your profile and the fact that you are off the telly."

Nadia Sawalha and her husband opened up about their relationship

Mark continued: "That element and that hue to our relationship does and did make PDA a bit difficult. I mean the last time we did kiss in the street the Daily Mail photographed us. That puts an odd pressure on how we are in public."

Discussing the fact that he is aware that people know who Nadia is when they are out and how it makes him avoid showing signs of affection, Mark added: "I go into a bit of a panic because I don’t want people to think we are show offs, that's partly because you are so used to being off the telly, you are very used to being looked at a sense of people knowing you. I don't mind it most of the time, but sometimes I miss that privacy, and if we had that genuine anonymity that I would be far more willing to let you sit on my lap."

Nadia shot to fame as a panellist in Loose Women

Nadia and Mark married in June 2002, and went on to welcome to daughters, Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12. The couple run their own YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, and often talk about their relationship and family life, as well as discussing how they are raising their children – who are both home schooled. Mark also has two older daughters from previous relationships, and Nadia often speaks about her experiences being a stepmum.

