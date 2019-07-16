Love Island's Amber confronts Michael over rude behaviour Will Amber and Michael become friends?

Amber was less than impressed with Michael on Monday night's Love Island after he abruptly told her to sit down before explaining that he no longer had feelings for her. Confronting the issue in Tuesday's episode, Amber said: "I just think you really need to think about the way you speak to me, because it comes across really badly. I knew you before and you never spoke to me in a way that made me feel upset."

Michael tried to explain his actions, telling her: "When I came over and told you to sit down, it was because you had wearing heels all night and I didn’t want you to walk anywhere else. I am apologising if it came across in a bad way… I don't actually want to hurt you and I never have. Right now, it seems that I take all of my frustration out on you."

Amber also complained to Ovie when the other islanders didn't back her after their argument, telling Ovie: "Don't come over from there and shout at me and tell me to sit down like I'm a dog... Even people over there sitting there, having a laugh with him. [Expletive] those people, it's just riled me up and they are just talking to him." She also confronted Maura for not taking her side during the incident, telling her: "Just because you thought it was so disrespectful what he said, it would have been nice for you to say that to him. I've had everyone's back in here and I would expect the same."

Amber's luck seemed to turn around after it was revealed that the latest bombshell, Greg, wanted to take her on a date. She received a text which read: "Don't worry Amber. The boys aren't having all the fun. Greg is waiting for you on the Hideaway terrace. #guarddown #openminded."