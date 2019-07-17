Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard announces exciting news – and we can't wait! We can't wait for this!

Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard has revealed his excitement as tickets have finally been released for his 2020 dance tour, AJ Live 2020. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote: "I'm so EXCITED #ajlive2020," while posting information on his tour dates. He also revealed that there would be Meet and Greet packages for audience members who are keen to meet the dancing professional in person.

Speaking about his upcoming tour on his website, the 24-year-old said: "I am so excited to be bringing 'AJ Live 2020' out to theatres around the UK. I have been planning this tour since I first began dancing aged 12, so you are in for a real treat and I cannot wait to share my vision with you. Earlier in 2019 I toured the UK on my own for the first time and each venue had everyone out of their seats dancing and standing ovations each night. 'AJ Live 2020' will be no different! I hope you can all join me for the night of your life." So what should you expect from the evening? The website revealed: "AJ Live 2020 will combine the best moments from Strictly you know and love, intertwined with new energy packed choreography for all the family, from AJ and his pick of the best new dance talent in the UK."

AJ's brother Curtis is currently in the Love Island villa

Meanwhile his brother, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, will also have some big plans in late 2019 and early 2020 as he will be starring in Dick Whittington at the Wycombe Swan Theatre. Speaking about the upcoming show, he said: "I'm so happy to be making my professional pantomime debut this year, and am delighted to be part of such an important part of so many families' Christmases."

