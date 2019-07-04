Strictly's AJ Pritchard FINALLY reacts to Curtis' situation on Love Island It's a shame that Curtis can't see it!

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has had a difficult couple of days in the villa after he admitted to his 'half girlfriend' Amy that he had wanted to recouple with new girl Jourdan while she was away at Casa Amor. While Twitter rallied to support a devastated Amy, who had been planning to tell Curtis that she was falling in love with him, Curtis' famous brother AJ Pritchard was on hand to look out for his brother! Disagreeing with the Love Island boys' advice to leave Amy alone for the day, AJ wrote: "Don’t give Amy space bro."

Curtis tried to recouple with Jourdan

Other viewers took to Twitter to discuss the situation, with one writing: "Imagine lying in bed sobbing wondering why you weren’t good enough - absolutely heartbroken for Amy," while another person wrote: "Amy is going through what looks like her first heartbreak on national tv and it’s actually sad to watch." Even Stacey Solomon tweeted her support, writing: "Ok Amy I need to hug you. Honestly if the producers at @loveisland can help make this happen I’d really appreciate it. My hormones aren’t allowing me to get over what I just saw 'back up plan'."

READ: Find out Amber's reaction following Love Island dumping

AJ reached out to support his brother

Explaining what happened while Amy was away at Casa Amor in Wednesday night's episode, Curtis explained: "I realised that I had been lying to myself, I'd been lying to everybody and worst of all I'd been lying to you… Our relationship has stuff we need to work on, it really does and I've lied and said it hasn't." Speaking in the Beach Hut, Amy said: "My whole life I've been looking for someone who accepts me for me and I truly thought I'd found that and I thought you'd found that in me… Where do I go from here?" Confronting Curtis later in the day, she said: "You have zero respect for me to do that in front of my friends... I feel like I deserve better than to be basically cheated on. I never thought you'd do this to me, you're the perfect man after all. You are not. You can sleep on the day bed again tonight."

READ: The surprising thing that Dani Dyer spent her Love Island winnings on