Amber encouraged to choose GREG in recoupling on Love Island Who will Amber choose?

In Friday night's episode of Love Island, Amber chose to speak to her closest friends about whether to choose Greg or Michael in the recoupling, and Belle gave her some hard truths. But will it affect her decision? Telling Amber that she should choose to couple up with Greg, Belle said: "He has completely betrayed your trust and picked someone else over you. If I was in your position, I would start something new with someone else." Amber replied: "I feel like I have a great connection with Michael. He makes me happy when I speak to him and I love the conversations that we have."

Will Amber choose Michael or Greg?

However, Ovie suggested that Amber go with the person she has a stronger connection with, which is Michael. He said: "The connection you have with Michael is much stronger than the connection you have with Greg. At the end of the day, to win big, you've got to bet big." Speaking about the situation in the Beach Hut, Amber confessed: "I honestly don't know what to say. It's a weird one and it's a hard one." She appeared to have made up her mind at the fire pit, after admitting that it was the "hardest decision" she's had to make.

READ: Will Jamie's ghost FINALLY be explained in Outlander season five?

Ovie gave Amber advice on what to do

Fans have been quite adamant that they would like to see Amber find happiness with Greg, with one person tweeting: "How is Michael even an option for Amber when Greg is sitting right there with his accent and law degree and RESPECT." Maya Jama added: "I BLOODY KNEW IT. Girls stay clear of men like Michael. I really hope Amber pars him but bless her we know how these things go." A third person wrote: "How I'm sleeping tonight knowing Amber's gonna pick Michael because he's worked his [expletive] boy magic in her."

READ: Love Island's Joanna had to pause show after Michael reveals he still has feelings for Amber