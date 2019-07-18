Love Island's Joanna had to pause show after Michael reveals he still has feelings for Amber Same Joanna. Same.

Joanna Chimonides has revealed that she had to pause Wednesday night's episode of Love Island after Michael described her as "standoffish" in their relationship. He also admitted that he thinks he still has feelings for Amber, despite telling Joanna that he was no longer interested. Taking to Instagram stories, Joanna said: "I've had to pause the TV. For me, being standoffish is me having respect for those in the villa because someone is hurting in there. It's hard for me to watch this right now. I'm not going to lie."

Joanna admitted that watching the episode was difficult

She continued: "In all honesty that was so hard for me to watch and right now I really don’t have any words. It’s so difficult." Michael had previously spoken to Belle about his relationship with Joanna, telling her: "[Joanna] was standoffish. It was always me coming to chill with her. That's what I'm thinking now." Fans of the show were also furious with Michael when he said that he still had feelings for Amber, despite abruptly telling her that he was no longer interested on Monday.

Michael revealed that he still has feelings for Amber

One person wrote: "So now Amber is moving on, Michael wants to confess his feelings? I think the [expletive] not mate." Another person added: "So now Michael is doing the same thing he did to Amber with Joanna by telling her friends about what SHE was doing wrong in the couple. Something’s not right here." A third person tweeted: "Michael is pathetic. Bro you legit said you ain't interested and now you sniffing around for info about Greg. What a creep." Michael spoke to Ovie about his feelings for Amber in Wednesday's episode, telling him: "That was weird last night [with Amber]. It felt normal again." Ovie replied: "Don't let your pride hurt you. It's a double edged sword, being a proud man. You know what's going on inside. Don't fight yourself no more. It will make you more frustrated than anything." He later admitted to the boys that he still had feelings for Amber, who was starting to get to know the new islander, Greg.

