Dianne Buswell reveals Joe Sugg will watch her Strictly performances EVERY week Joe will still be part of the show!

Strictly Come Dancing series 17 is drawing near, and with the nation patiently awaiting the confirmation of celebrity contestants and the launch show, which takes place in September, Dianne Buswell has revealed exclusively to HELLO! that boyfriend Joe Sugg will still be very much part of the glitz and glamour this year - despite not being a contestant.

When asked about this year's series and if her boyfriend of nearly a year, Joe, would miss being on the show, the Strictly professional revealed that the 27-year-old YouTuber "is excited that he is still going to be part of it, because he gets to watch me every week!"

Although the vlogger will no longer be the one busting moves on the dance floor alongside professional dancer Dianne, it seems likely that, work permitting, Joe will be foot tapping away from the audience where he will watch his girlfriend compete for the glitterball once again. "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually…. he won't be sad; he will be extremely happy for me," the Australian said.

It is no surprise that the 2018 semi-finalist will be following the show closely, as the professional ballroom dancer clarified "he loves the experience so much, and he is really excited to see, you know, what I can do this year."

And Joe will no doubt be taking tips as the couple, who publicly support each other on social media, have recently announced that they will embark on their first ever joint tour together, The Joe and Dianne Show, in 2020. Talking about their new venture, the 30-year-old explained: "It is something Joe and I wanted to do together, obviously he loved the whole Strictly experience and most importantly, he loves learning how to dance and we love dancing together."

The Strictly star explained that dancing is not the only thing we can look forward to from the show, explaining: "There will be a little bit of dance in there and a lot of comedy - Joe and I both have quirky personalities, so we believe it is going to be a nice, funny, easy-watching show, a real entertainment show for the whole family."

Dianne is supporting the #ArmsUp campaign for Dove’s Limited Edition Anti-perspirant spray available in Superdrug.