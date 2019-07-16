Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares rare snap with lookalike brother Andrew They could be twins!

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and her brother Andrew could almost pass as twins! The Australian beauty surprised fans as she uploaded a selfie with her lookalike sibling on Instagram, showing just how much they resemble each other. The Buswells share the same piercing green eyes, slender nose and sharp jaw line – even their smiles are identical!

Dianne's brother Andrew and his girlfriend Mel are visiting all the way from Australia and kicked off their English adventure in the seaside town of Brighton, where Dianne's boyfriend Joe Sugg's sister Zoella lives.

Judging by their Instagram posts, the foursome had the best day out, monkeying around at the Upside Down House attraction – where the houses and furniture are literally positioned upside down – as well as enjoying a stroll on the iconic pier. "Soooo the Broski is here and it was the 1st day of many fun-filled adventures," Dianne, 30, wrote on Instagram.

Her YouTuber boyfriend Joe, who she started dating after being partnered together on Strictly in 2018, also shared some snaps of the two couples hanging out on the peddled Brighton beach and sipping on cocktails in the sun.

Dianne and Joe are enjoying a break from Strictly, but it won't be long before the professional dancers are back together. During an appearance on Sunday Brunch last week, the flame-haired star shared: "In less than two weeks the pros go back." She added: "The professionals do all the professional routines. So we have a month where we go in every day to learn a new dance and then we meet the celebrities. When I find out who my celebrity is, it's legit on camera and on TV, so it's very exciting."

Although the couple didn't win Strictly last year, the pair will launch their brand new tour together next year. Joe and Dianne will host a never-before-seen variety show, which will give "audiences a fantastic evening of performance, full of glitz, magic and plenty of laughs, guaranteed to leave fans of all ages spellbound".

