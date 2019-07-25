Fans concerned for Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning after worrying Instagram post Her fans commented sending her their well wishes

Fans have shared their concern for Orange is the New Black star Taryn Manning, who posted a message on Instagram about feeling "isolated and terrorised" ahead of the premiere of the popular Netflix show on Thursday. Sharing a photo of the cast behind the scenes of the show, the actress, who plays Tiffany Doggett, wrote: "I love you all so much. Have a great premier tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much. I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen."

Taryn posted a snap of the cast

She continued: "No one deserves to have another person single handedly ruin their life to the point they are paralysed and never leave in fear. I tried to tell everyone. No one cared... This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorised by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too. This is for my 'team' of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me. I forgive you though. I hope you’re happy, you know who you are."

Taryn plays Tiffany in the show

Fans were quick to reach out, with one writing: "Sending lots of love! Please, be safe." Another person added: "So sorry you are feeling this way. Shame on anyone who could have helped and didn't." Chatting about the final series to LaPalme magazine, Taryn said: "We've all heard about drug addiction, but to get into character I spent hours watching documentaries and researching the chemical makeup of methamphetamine. It was important for me to know the details because I had to constantly remind myself that this is a woman who has battery acid in her brain, cat litter, and it's impossible for someone to function normally."

