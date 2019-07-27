Ruth Langsford sends sweet message to her This Morning replacement This is lovely!

Ruth Langsford left a lovely note for new This Morning guest presenter Jenni Falconer before Friday's show! The star - who returned to the ITV favourite to stand in with Ben Shepherd while Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes take over from Holly and Phil for the summer - shared a shot of the sweet message on her Instagram Story. The hand-written note read: "Morning Jenni, good to have you back! Ruth x." Jenni added in the caption: "Thank you, Ruth!! I promise I won't mess [up] your dressing room!!"

Ruth's sweet note to Jenni

Fans seemed to love seeing Jenni return to the morning show, having previously presented on GMTV for a number of years and holding various roles within the This Morning team. She was also reunited with former co-host Ben Shephard, which he revealed had led to lots of messages from viewers.

He sweetly shared some throwback shots on Instagram, writing: "9 years friendship - and we're still laughing and we've not changed, right? What a treat to work with @jennifalconer on @thismorning thanks for all your messages - so much fun and soooooo much more makeup!! #thismorning."

Plenty of the pair's TV colleagues were just as excited to see Jenni back on the show. Kate Garraway commented: "So great to see you two reunited - loved it!" while Richard Arnold posted a number of heart emojis. Andrea Mclean said, "It was so great seeing you both together again!" while Denise Van Outen added: "You guys should be a regular on this show." Do you agree?

Jenni is clearly very loved amongst her colleagues! After the show, she posted her own smiling selfie with close friend Ben, writing: "What a fun morning! Thank you @itvthismorning for allowing @benshephardofficial and I to have an official telly reunion. We loved it! And as always a total honour to get to work on the show!"