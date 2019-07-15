Ruth Langsford makes bittersweet return to This Morning after sister's tragic death Ruth thanked fans for their support

Ruth Langsford has returned of This Morning after a break following the tragic death of her sister, Julia. The presenter, who took three weeks off following the terrible news, will be covering the breakfast show for the summer with her husband, Eamonn Holmes, while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on holiday. Eamonn said how glad he was to have her with him, telling her: "It's very nice to see you back darling," and Ruth thanked him for his kind words. They then announced that they would be covering the summer holidays for Holly and Phil, with Eamonn explaining: "I can officially tell you summer starts here, for the next seven weeks, it's us," to which Ruth replied: "For the next seven weeks, we're here with you."

Ruth returned to This Morning on Monday

Viewers were delighted to see Ruth back on our screens, and took to Twitter to send her well wishes, with one writing: "So nice to see you Ruth, hope today goes ok for you," while another added: "Aw so lovely to have Ruth back." The presenter announced the heartbreaking news that Julia had passed away back in June, writing: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Eamonn was plased to have her back on the show

Eamonn also paid tribute to Julia, tweeting: "I just wanted to say, if I haven't done so directly, thank you for your kindness and compassion towards Ruth and the loss of her sister Julia. We both loved and cared for Julia with all our hearts and will miss her forever. Your love and kind words have been a great help. Thank you." Addressing the news on This Morning, Eamonn previously said: "You may already be aware of the terrible bereavement that Ruth had yesterday. On her social media she made this post… No one understands more than our friend Rylan who has been a great comfort to Ruth and who has been a great help by stepping in today."

