When is the Love Island finale? Everything you need to know after shock double exit All good things must come to an end...

This series of Love Island has been another sun, fun, and drama-packed eight weeks in Majorca but all good things must come to an end. For fans of the show, that sad moment will come on Monday 29 July with an extended finale set to stream live on the ITV hub as well as airing on ITV2. If you want to watch live, you'll need to be on your sofa by 9pm and it will finish by 10.35. If you still can't get enough, a reunion show has been confirmed for the coming days but the broadcast date has yet to be finalised.

More importantly than when to watch though, is who will win the public vote. Bookmakers Ladbrookes has Molly-May Hague and Tommy Fury as the favourites, with Ovie Soko and India Reynolds in second place. Whoever it turns out to be, the happy couple will then have to make the choice between splitting £50,000 and staying together or trying to keep the money for themselves… and potentially ending up with nothing.

Ovie and India have proved popular with viewers

The last week of Love Island is always interesting, with events including the headlines challenge, where islanders must guess which contestant a particular headline is about, which took place on Monday. This time around, headlines were revealed to say: 'AMBER'S MUM CAN SEE HER HAVING A ROMANTIC SPARK WITH OVIE,' and 'LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE 'BORED' MOLLY-MAE OF FAKING HER LOVE FOR TOMMY', to which Molly-Mae responded, "I'm definitely not bored. If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?"

It was a night of shocks and disappointments for Anna and Jordan

On Wednesday night, we saw them cope with the baby challenge, where couples were tasked with looking after a fake baby for a day, with hilarious and disastrous results. This time around, Anna was distinctly unimpressed, announcing "I don't want a baby with [Jordan]. I don't know whose baby that is, because it's not mine. He probably doesn't even know whose baby it is himself." Later, Jordan received a text reading "Islanders. Please gather around the fire pit immediately," where, in a shock turn of events, it was revealed that two couples (Chris and Harley and Anna and Jordan) had scored the lowest votes and would have to leave the villa immediately.

Who are the final couples on Love Island?

After Chris and Harley, and Anna and Jordan were dumped from the Love Island villa, we have been left with five couples veying for that £50k prize. Tommy and Molly-Mae have been together since Molly entered the villa just a few days into the beginning of the show and have weathered plenty of challenges, including Tommy's head being turned by Maura, and Molly-Mae getting to know Tommy alongside Danny. Meanwhile, Curtis and Maura have been coupled up over the last couple of weeks, shortly after he dumped his 'half-girlfriend', Amy. Ovie, who was in a friendship couple with Amber, is now with India, and after a complicated love triangle, Amber has finally coupled with Greg. But who will be taking the £50k prize? We can't wait to find out on Monday!

