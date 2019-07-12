Poldark star Jack Farthing hints at how the show will end We can't believe it's nearly over!

Poldark will be back on our screens for a fifth and final season on Sunday night, and the actor who plays George, Jack Farthing, has hinted about how the series will end. Laughing at Holly Willoughby's attempts to have him spill the beans on This Morning he said: "There's obviously stuff I can't say but there are types of resolutions. There is a satisfying climax to those characters."

Jack opened up about the final series

They also discussed his nightwear in the new season, where the star had to wear a 'nighty' for an outdoor scene. He joked: "There is some nighty acting! I wear wearing a nightshirt and I was outside. There was some outside nighty work… I left that firmly there but I managed to persuade them to give me this beautiful black suit which I'll never wear! Maybe for Christmas day, or a costume party!" Phillip Schofield suggested that he should have worn it for the interview, to which he joked: "I don't know why I'm not in it!" The actor previously opened up about George's mental health in the new series, saying: "This wouldn't have been something George would have thought to get treated. We actually get to see Dwight growing as a character and how he feels about someone with severe post-traumatic trauma."

Jack plays George in the popular show

Jack also revealed that he had already reunited with his co-star, Eleanor Tomlinson, for another project. He explained: "We just finished a film by total coincidence! A Netflix comedy which we filmed in Rome for six weeks." Speaking about his future projects, he added: "I've got a little bit to play in a really nice film… Keira Knightley plays a whistleblower who tried to stop the Iraq war… It was really different to the last few years!"

