Luke Perry's son Jack, 22, attends premiere of dad's last film before sad death The actor plays a real-life icon

Luke Perry's son paid a moving tribute to his late father in Hollywood on Monday. Jack Perry, 22, represented his dad on the red carpet at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino's new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The hotly awaited movie was Luke's last film before he died in March, days after suffering a stroke at his house in Los Angeles at the age of 52.

RELATED: Riverdale cast pay tribute to Luke Perry

Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the alias Jungle Boy in the ring, kept his trademark curly hair loose and wore a white T-shirt and blue retro-style jacket with a Stuntman's Association patch, in keeping with the film's historical feel. Set in 1969, it stars Margot Robbie as real-life actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered by Charles Manson's followers.

Jack attended the premiere with his mother, Rachel Sharp

Leonardo DiCaprio plays (fictional) TV star Rick Dalton while Brad Pitt appears as his stunt double Cliff Booth. Luke plays Wayne Maunder, another real actor who starred in many successful Western films of the era. His character can currently be seen gracing a billboard on Sunset Boulevard, as his son showed his followers earlier on Monday.

With the help of a friend, Jack filmed himself climbing the ad, posting the video to his Instagram in honour of his dad. He captioned the video: "Big premiere tonight. He deserved this and I'm very proud of it. A stud in life and forever after. The best of the best. Love you forever."

Luke had two children with his ex-wife: Jack and his younger sister Sophie

Luke shot to fame in 1990 as Dylan McKay in iconic American teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and was also in the original film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. His career had experienced a revival recently, thanks to another teen drama – Riverdale, where he played Archie's dad Fred Andrews.

READ MORE: Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart 'call time' on their two-year relationship

He was engaged to therapist and former actress Wendy Madison Bauer when he died but had two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp, who he was married to between 1993 and 2003: Jack, and daughter Sophie, who is 19. Rachel joined her son for the star-studded event, wearing a long rainbow print sheer dress.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.