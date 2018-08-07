See Margot Robbie's eerily uncanny resemblance to tragic film star Sharon Tate Sharon Tate was killed aged just 26 in the Manson Family murders

Margot Robbie is set to portray Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming mystery crime film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and a first look at the I, Tonya actress has revealed her eerie similarity to the tragic film star, who was killed by the Manson Family in 1969. The film, which looks at the 1960s film industry during the murders, will also star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as close friends Rick and Cliff, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, and Dakota Fanning as Lynette Fromme.

Margot shared a first look at herself in character as Sharon Tate

Speaking about the role, Margot told USA Today: "Tarantino is one of my bucket-list directors. As long as I can remember, I've been a huge Tarantino fan." Quentin has also spoken about the project, explaining: "I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old. I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA and a Hollywood that don't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff."

Fans were quick to discuss how much Margot looks like Sharon in the first look snap, with one tweeting: "Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate is warming my heart but I really don't know how I feel about this project. She looks heavenly, though," while another added: "And they say history does not repeat itself.... Whoever said that did not see this pic of @MargotRobbie just completely transformed into Sharon Tate." The upcoming film has already received plenty of discussion on social media, as some people were reluctant to see the Manson Family murders depicted on screen. However, Sharon's sister Debora has publicly supported the film, and tweeted: "I have to protect my sister's legacy and to do what I can to make sure her memory is not exploited. I can honestly say that Quentin shares my commitment. I'm proud to fully support his film."

