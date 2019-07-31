EastEnders sisters Ronnie and Roxy reunite – find out why It's nice to see them together again!

They may have met a grisly end on-screen, but EastEnders stars Samantha Womack and Rita Simons showed they were very much alive and thrilled to be reunited at a gala performance of The Girl on the Train on Tuesday.

READ: EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter to die following shock collapse?

Adapted from Paula Hawkins' bestselling book of the same name (also turned into a film starring Emily Blunt), the play features Samantha in the lead role of Rachel Watson. She portrays a woman who believes she's seen a murder but doesn't make a very reliable witness.

Rita and Samantha are still close since leaving the programme in 2017

Samantha and Rita, who have stayed friends since they played sisters Ronnie and Roxy on the London soap, both looked stylish for the special occasion. Samantha, 46, wore a stunning bronze satin duster and strappy heels while her former co-star Rita, 42, kept things casual in a black shirt and jeans, her hair in loose waves.

The actresses were introduced to Albert Square in 2007 and left on New Year's Day 2017, when their characters died in a pool on what should have been Ronnie's wedding day. Their time on the show was eventful, featuring everything from baby swapping to drug use, and Rita told The Sun last year that she wished there was some way for the iconic duo to return to the show.

Samantha's fellow former EastEnder Matt di Angelo also showed his support

She said: "I don't want to say I'm disappointed we were killed off, but it's a shame [producer] Kate Oates can't bring me and Sam back. I'm sure Ronnie and Roxy returning at some point, whether it was now or in ten years, would've made such a huge impact. But that decision was taken out of anyone's hands when we were killed."

MORE: Ex-EastEnders star Rita Simons shows off new hair transformation - and we love it!

She went on to pay tribute to her friendship with Samantha, revealing that they will always have a special bond. "Me and Sam are really tight. I see her all the time," she said. "Ronnie and Roxy will never die in real life!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.